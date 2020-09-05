There are momentum swings, and then there are momentum swings.

At different points of Friday’s game with the Dallas Wings at the IMG Academy in Bradenton, Fla., it looked like the Lynx could do no wrong. There were times when it looked like they couldn’t find a clue.

Ultimately, they found a win.

In a 88-75 victory over the Wings – the third straight for the Lynx (13-5) – the Lynx opened the game with a 24-11 run. Then they went more than 10 minutes without a field goal as Dallas put a 33-5 run on them to go up 15 in the second quarter. From there until Napheesa Collier scored with 4:02 left in the third, the Lynx responded with a 34-10 run.

Ultimately, the Lynx found the answer. After allowing the Wings to score 30 points in the paint in the first half, they held Dallas to 10 points there in the second. On the other end six Lynx players scored in double figure in a balanced attack that kept them in fourth place with Sunday’s game with Seattle looming.

Up six after three quarters, the Lynx ultimately took control in the fourth.

Damiris Dantas scored 18 points and grabbed 13 rebounds. Collier scored 14 with 12 rebounds – the Lynx out-rebounded the Wings 43-23. Crystal Dangerfield had 15 points and five assists. Odyssey Sims had 16, Bridget Carleton and Rachel Banham 11 each.

It was the sixth time the Lynx have rallied from 10 or more down to win this season.

Dallas (6-12), locked in a battle for the eighth and final playoff spot, lost its second straight. Allisha Gray led the Wings with 26 points. Arike Ogunbowale had 14, making just four of 15 shots.

The Lynx made 10 of 19 three-pointers. After allowing Dallas to scored 30 points in the paint in the first half, the Wings managed just 10 in the second.

Showing remarkable balance – all five starters score in the opening minutes and there were assists on six of the first seven baskets – the Lynx started strong. Up 8-7, they went on a 16-4 run to take a 24-11 lead on Lexie Brown’s basket with 3:06 left in the quarter.

For much of the rest of the half it was so one-sided as to be almost amazing.

From Brown’s layup to Crystal Dangerfield’s three-pointer with 2:28 left in the first half the Lynx were out-scored 33-5. They went more than 10½ minutes without hitting a field goal, missing 21 straight shots in the process.

When Ogunbowale scored with 2:45 left in the half the Wings led 44-29.

The Lynx then woke up. Dantas was fouled and hit two free throws. After a Wings miss Dangerfield hit a three and the Lynx were off on an 12-2 run that brought Minnesota within 46-41 on Dangerfield’s 4-foot jumper with 49.2 seconds left in the half.

But then the Lynx left Gray wide open in the corner, and her three-pointer with a second left make it 49-41 Wings at the half. Dallas scored 30 of its 49 points in the paint, getting 13 points on the break and seven points off the Lynx’s five turnovers.

But that 12-5 finish was the start of another epic run, this one by the Lynx.

They started the third quarter on a 22-5 run – a 34-10 run going back to when the Lynx trailed by 15 in the second quarter – to take a 63-54 lead when Collier scored with 4:02 left in the quarter, a nine-point lead the Wings trimmed to six entering the fourth quarter.

