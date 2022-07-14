Several floors of the IDS Center in downtown Minneapolis were evacuated and closed off this week due to a flooded water tank.

A water expansion tank in the building's chiller room overflowed Tuesday night following the replacement of a water meter by the city of Minneapolis, according to a statement put out by the building's owner, Accesso. That impacted the building's electric equipment.

Power to the affected floors was cut off to allow electrical equipment to dry off, Accesso said. The problem was focused on the 26th floor and those higher.

The decision to close down portions of the building was made "out of an abundance of caution," Accesso's statement stated. The areas remained closed Wednesday.

The estimated cost for fixing the flood damage is still unclear, according to Accesso, which owns several buildings in Minnesota.

The IDS Center is a Minnesota landmark. Built in 1972, the skyscraper has nearly 2 million square feet of retail and office space. It's expansive Crystal Court atrium recently got a $5 million makeover.