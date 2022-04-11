The identity has been released of a teenager who died from injuries she suffered while in a car that sped away from a Burnsville hotel and crashed over the weekend.

Sydney N. Kohner, a 16-year-old sophomore at Lakeville North High School, was one of three teenagers in the car when it crashed about 6:30 a.m. Saturday near the intersection of Nicollet Boulevard and Grand Avenue, according to Principal Kim Budde.

"We know that this is an incredibly challenging time for our students, staff, and community," Budde wrote to students, staff and others. "Please know we are here to support our students. ... We extend our deepest sympathy to the Kohner family during this time."

The other two teenagers in the car were severely injured and taken by ambulance to HCMC, police said. There has been no further word on their conditions or identities.

Police have yet to say who was driving the car at the time of the crash or why the car sped off from the hotel. The Hennepin County Medical Examiner's Office said Monday that Kohner was a passenger in the car.

The wreck occurred after police investigated a noise complaint at the Best Western Premier Nicollet Inn. When officers arrived, they saw three people get into a car and "flee the parking lot at a high rate of speed," the statement said.

The officers soon found the crash scene about three-fourths of a mile north of the hotel. Police said they believe the victims were the same people they saw leaving the hotel.