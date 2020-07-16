Authorities on Thursday identified the passenger who was killed when her driver hit a series of parked vehicles in north Minneapolis before coming to a stop.

Lexus S. Clark, 21, of Richfield, was thrown from the vehicle near the intersection of N. Emerson and 40th avenues shortly after 8 p.m. Monday, according to the Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s Office.

The driver, 19-year-old Catherine Ann Taylor-Martinson, of Minneapolis, was arrested at the scene, held on suspicion of criminal vehicular homicide, then released Wednesday afternoon with charges yet to be filed.

Callers to 911 reported someone “driving erratically and at high rates of speed” in the area, police spokesman John Elder said in a statement. “Preliminary investigation indicates that excessive speed and alcohol may be contributing factors in this crash.”