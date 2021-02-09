DULUTH — About 30 anglers were rescued from an ice shelf on Lake Superior that separated from the shoreline near Duluth on Tuesday morning.

With windchills around -22 degrees, Duluth Fire Department crews returned the stranded anglers to shore near 21st Avenue East several at a time between 11 a.m. and noon. No injuries were reported.

While cold temps have helped create ice on the big lake's bays in recent days, Lake Superior as a whole is just 10% covered with ice, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, well below average for this time of year. That allows ice along the shore to suddenly drift toward open water depending on weather and water conditions. The ice that has formed on Lake Superior near Duluth is no more than 6 inches thick, according to NOAA data.

This story is developing. Check back for details.

