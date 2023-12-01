Local officials gathered Monday to celebrate the completion of the new Bielenberg Bridge across Interstate 94 with a ribbon-cutting ceremony.

The bridge, opening this week, connects Helmo Avenue in Oakdale and Bielenberg Avenue in Woodbury across the interstate, according to a Metropolitan Council press release. In addition to having dedicated lanes for Gold Line bus rapid transit, the bridge will serve cars, pedestrians and cyclists.

Officials said they expect the bridge to relieve some traffic on other nearby routes.

The Gold Line, which will run from Union Depot in downtown St. Paul to the Woodlane Drive Station in Woodbury, is expected to open in 2025, according to the Met Council. Buses will run with "frequent, all-day service" serving 16 stops.

The bridge cost $9.5 million, roughly $7 million of which was paid for with federal funds.