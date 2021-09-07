Hy-Vee would build a supermarket and liquor store as part of a new plan to redevelop Southtown Shopping Plaza in Bloomington.

The plan, filed in August with the city, the vacant Herberger's department store that closed in 2018 would be demolished for the Hy-Vee stores. Other buildings would be razed as well.

The liquor store would be one of the first of Hy-Vee's new Wall to Wall Wine and Spirits, which also will offer specialty grocery items such as cheese and charcuterie. The Des Moines-based supermarket company also will open locations in Iowa and Nebraska.

"At Hy-Vee, we focus on the evolving lifestyles of our customers," said Randy Edeker, Hy-Vee's chief executive, in a statement. "With the creation of our Wall to Wall Wine and Spirits division, we are excited to continue to provide the best wine, beer and spirits selection, as well as a customer experience of the highest caliber."

Under the plan, the Hy-Vee grocery would be 132,500 square feet, and the liquor store 26,000 square feet. The project would have about 1,800 surface parking spaces.

A Hy-Vee spokeswoman Tuesday said the company had no other details about the project to share.

In a future phase, preliminary plans suggest Southtown could have a structure with 10 floors of office space and nine levels of parking and another development with more than 70 residential units.

The Bloomington planning commission is scheduled to discuss the redevelopment plan in October.

Crews in another part of the Twin Cities have begun to demolish the former Herberger's store at Rosedale Center in Roseville to make way for an expansive mixed-use project.