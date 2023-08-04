More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Photography
Photography
Hundreds splash around during Wet & Wild Water Fun Day
Kids and adults enjoyed large water slides and getting sprayed with water from a firetruck. The event was held by the cities of Crystal, New Hope and Robbinsdale, along with the West Metro Fire District.
Vikings training camp
night practice
Photography
Former President Donald Trump pleads not guilty to charges
Trump is facing federal conspiracy charges of trying to overturn the 2020 election results.
www.startribune.com
Tom Rossin conducts in his home concert hall
The retired college music professor will host Exultate, a choir and chamber orchestra on Friday, Aug. 4, at his Eagan home. Rossin is the artistic director of Exultate.
Photography
Activists, Ricky Cobb II's family rally outside Hennepin County Goverment Center
Around 40 community activists joined the family to demand that the unnamed trooper who shot Cobb be fired and criminally charged.