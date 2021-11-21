More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
Vikings
Noon: Vikings vs. Packers: TV/radio, news updates, statistics and more
With eight games left in the season, the Vikings are continuing their quest for a Wild Card spot in the playoffs in the first of their two meetings with Green Bay.
Minnetonka wins team title in Class 2A girls' swimming state meet
The Class 2A girls' swimming state meet was held Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021 at the Jean K. Freeman Aquatic Centerin Minneapolis.
Wolves
Wolves-Memphis game recap
A quick look at Saturday night's game.
Local
Man found shot multiple times near Brooklyn Park gas station
Brooklyn Park police arrested a suspect Saturday night in a shooting that took place earlier in the day.Around 7:45 a.m., police found a man outside…
Wolves
Wolves put it all together in 138-95 rout of Grizzlies
The home team ended its seven-game losing streak against Memphis in resounding fashion.