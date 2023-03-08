Hudson, Wis.-based organic ingredients supplier Ciranda named a new CEO this week as the company looks to jump-start growth.

Doug Audette, who comes from a three-year stint leading Maple Grove-based United Hardware, has worked for numerous food companies throughout the years, including Land O'Lakes, DairiConcepts and Hershey.

"I'm excited to join Ciranda, a company that has been a true leader in the organic food movement and has much more growth potential in its future," Audette said in a news release.

Ciranda, which has been employee-owned since 2017, imports and markets organic ingredients such as flour, syrups, oils and starches for use in packaged foods.

Data Bridge Market Research expects the market for those ingredients to grow quickly toward the end of the decade as increased organic farm production meets increased consumer demand.

"It was essential for us to find a CEO who is not only proven at growing companies, but also a cultural fit who can align our team around a common vision," Victor Aspengren, chair of Ciranda's board of directors, said in a statement.

Audette succeeds JP Tournoy, who had led the company since 2020 after founder Hans Friese stepped down.