Venerable men's clothing store Hubert White, which has operated in downtown Minneapolis for nearly 90 years, will close this summer.

Owner Bob White — the grandson of founder Hubert "Bert" White — announced in a social media post Wednesday that after 50 years running the haberdashery, he would retire and close the Nicollet Mall store on Aug. 1.

The closing of the store is another reminder of the challenges facing downtown retailers as they grapple with a smaller population of office workers after the pandemic. According to the Minneapolis Downtown Council, downtown buildings are only 65% occupied as of this month.

White said sales are steadily rising but haven't increased to 2019 numbers largely because downtown workers aren't fully returned.

"If one is to do this in our industry, it's got to be on this cycle because there's still time to cancel our fall orders," he said.

Hubert White, located on the corner of Nicollet Mall and South Eighth Street at the IDS Center, was one of the last longtime retail holdouts on the mall.

"As I reflect back on the past 50 years I have been a part of the Hubert White team, I am humbled and proud of the traditions, the excellence and service that Hubert White has demonstrated since its inception by my grandfather in 1916," White wrote.

He continued, "However, the time has come to make this difficult decision to close the doors."

The shop first opened in downtown St. Paul in 1916 before moving to Minneapolis near the Radisson hotel in 1936. It relocated to the marquee Nicollet Mall location in 2000.