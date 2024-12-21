How you can help
The Inspired volunteer calendar offers many opportunities to make a difference.
Support a family through FamilyWise this holiday season. Registered sponsors will be matched with a family. Shop for and wrap the gifts for families and bring them to the Minneapolis office. www.familywiseservices.org/
PRESENTATION FACILITATORS
Assist Mothers Against Drunk Driving as an underage drinking prevention coordinator. Make and manage presentations about underage drinking and facilitate discussions around the issues. Flexible schedule. Virtual opportunities available. madd.org/minnesota
TEAM EVENT
Work as a group in a Bridging warehouse in Bloomington or Roseville. The group size is five to 25 and the shift is 2-3 hours Tuesday-Thursday. Must be at least at age 14. Sort donations, load/unload trucks, roll linens and stock shelves. www.bridging.org/
OFFICE ASSISTANT
The American Bear Association is dedicated to promoting a better understanding of black bears and all wildlife through education, observation and experience. The center in Orr, Minn., has a range of tasks, including guest service, office, maintenance, event management and fundraising. www.americanbear.org/
FOOD DISTRIBUTION
Assist the Sanneh Foundation every Friday to help with setup, distribution, restocking and cleanup activities from 11 a.m.-3 p.m. in south Minneapolis. thesannehfoundation.org/about-us/our-mission/
BIRTHDAY PARTY
The Birthday Party Project hosts parties at homeless and transitional living facilities every month to celebrate birthdays of the kids staying there. Decorations, activities, crafts, games, cupcakes, gifts and party favors are provided. Help to host the parties. www.thebirthdaypartyproject.org/
BLOOD DONOR
Blood donors are needed at one of Memorial Blood Center’s donor centers. 1-1½ hours each time. Call 651-332-7000 to determine eligibility. Minimum age is 16. www.mbc.org/
SERVE A MEAL
Assist Loaves & Fishes in the metro area (several locations). Site coordinators help during meal preparation and serving. Volunteers can be as young as 8, with proper supervision. www.loavesandfishesmn.org/
HYGIENE PRODUCTS DRIVE
Bridge to Basics deals with hygiene poverty by collaborating with local nonprofits to provide clients with daily essentials. Hold a drive in your workplace, faith community or other group to collect such items as soap, shampoo, toothpaste and toilet paper. www.bridgetobasics.org/
COMMUNICATION ASSISTANT
Assist the Somali Youth & Family Development Centers with crafting stories to demonstrate the impact of programming. Create a monthly newsletter and develop content. somfam.org/
EDUCATION ASSISTANT
African Career Education & Resources works for systemic change that advances racial and economic equity in our communities. Variety of volunteer opportunities available. www.acerinc.org/
THERAPEUTIC HORSE RIDING
Help River Valley Riders provide therapeutic horseback riding opportunities for people with special needs. At the riding sessions, the main jobs are for horse leader and side walker. No experience with horses is needed — just a willingness to learn. Must be comfortable around horses and training will be provided. www.rivervalleyriders.org/
SMALL BUSINESS MENTOR
MBMentors works with small and startup businesses to foster success and growth. Provide mentoring and coaching to entrepreneurs and small business owners through a variety of programs. It involves 10-15 hours a month. www.mbmentors.org/
HOCKEY & FIGURE SKATING TEACHERS
Join the team at New Directions Youth Ministry to bring hockey and figure skating to north Minneapolis. Coaches, teachers, drivers, equipment manager and team managers are needed. www.newdirectionsyouth.com/
GROUP PAINTING PROJECTS
Catholic Charities seeks groups of 10-15 adults to paint residential hallways at the Dorothy Day Center in downtown St. Paul. The weekday shifts are five to six hours. If possible, a contribution toward supplies would be appreciated, but not required. www.cctwincities.org/
SHOE SORTERS
Good in the Hood collects gently used and new shoes for its Shoe Away Hunger program and sells them at various locations. Sort the shoes at the warehouse in Minneapolis. Noon-3 p.m. Mon., Wed. & Thu. Can be a great group opportunity. goodinthehood.org/
Find more
Visit the HandsOn Twin Cities website at handsontwincities.org.
Gabe Downey, who was diagnosed with a rare form of cancer in April, was presented with patches and coins from soldiers as they symbolically welcomed him into their unit.