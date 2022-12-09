Ring a bell

The Twin Cities Salvation Army needs bell ringers to help meet the Red Kettle fundraising goal of $2 million this year. Shifts are for two hours, and ringers under 16 must be accompanied by an adult. Opportunities exist statewide. SalvationArmyNorth.org/Kettle

Group volunteering

East Side Elders invites your group to schedule a group volunteering activity. Work with staff members to design a project that engages your team and assists those in need. Examples include meal service, filling goodie bags, afternoon of games, craft projects and more. www.eastsideelders.org

Care assistant

Wingspan Life Resources offers residential care in group homes and in-home programs to adults affected by developmental disabilities. Help with maintenance of the homes and grounds. Hennepin and Ramsey counties. wingspanlife.org

Mentoring

Kids 'n Kinship is a mentoring program for children ages 5-16 living in Dakota County who are in need of positive role models. It connects volunteers (individual adults, couples or families) with children; spend 1-4 hours a week with a child, doing low-cost activities. Ongoing support and training provided. One-year commitment requested. www.kidsnkinship.org

Driver

Help Memorial Blood Centers transport blood to area hospitals and ensure that community hospitals have the blood they need. A valid Minnesota driver's license and good driving record required. Vehicle (minivan or smaller) provided. www.mbc.org

The arts

Royal Guard Performing Arts has programs that combine the marching arts field (marching band and color guard), music education and the performing arts. Variety of roles available such as board and committee members, drivers, event coordinators, cooks, sewing workers and event management. royalguard.org

Front desk

Assist PRISM at its office in Golden Valley. Greet visitors, answer phones and do other projects as requested. Flexible scheduling, including evenings and weekends. www.prismmpls.org

Teach from home

Literacy Minnesota is seeking volunteers to lead remote learning classes of adult immigrants and refugees to speak, listen, read and write English. No experience or diploma needed; training provided. Must be at least 18, able to commit two to three hours a week for three months and comfortable using Zoom. Work with a staff person who provides detailed lesson plans. www.literacymn.org

Meal servers

Help prepare and serve meals at Catholic Charities in downtown Minneapolis and St. Paul while providing a warm greeting to guests and support for staff. cctwincities.org

Find more:

Hands-on Twin Cities offers a range of opportunities. Learn more about which groups need volunteers at handsontwincities.org or 612-379-4900.