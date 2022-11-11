Holiday bell ringers

The Salvation Army has an urgent need for holiday bell ringers to raise funds for those in need. Individuals, families, churches, businesses and others are invited to register. centralusa.salvationarmy.org/northern/bell-ringing

Soup's on!

Soup for You is a soup kitchen operating out of the basement of the old Bethany Church in Minneapolis. Vaccinated volunteers are needed to serve a diverse demographic, welcoming guests, taking orders and serving. Good people skills are helpful. Shifts are 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Mon.-Fri. More information can be found on the Facebook page, Soup for You Cafe.

Meal assistant

Help Open Arms of Minnesota prepare and deliver free meals for individuals living with serious and life-threatening diseases. Mon.-Fri., one to two hours, midday. openarmsmn.org

Finding home

Heading Home Corps seeks more than 20 navigators to help area residents facing home instability. Once trained, you'll assist people in accessing resources, developing action plans and building skills. You must be 18, a high school graduate (or equivalent) and be willing to commit to a year of service. Stipend, benefits, plus payment toward student loans. Application deadline is Dec. 14; navigators will begin serving in January. ampact.us/heading-home.

AARP driver instructor

Become part of the safe-driving solution in your community. As a volunteer, you will organize and teach classroom courses in community centers and libraries. Training provided, and you can choose where, when and how often you teach. No experience needed. aarp.org/volunteer/programs/driver-safety/

Befriend a boy or girl

Help Boys & Girls Clubs of the Twin Cities with special events throughout the year. Registration, greeting, setup/cleanup, silent auction and more. boysandgirls.org

Financial coach

Wings for Widows provides personalized coaching by certified financial planners and financial wellness coaching for newly widowed men and women. Non-CFPs may assist with administrative tasks and event support, and serve on the board of directors. wingsforwidows.org

Fight hunger

Second Harvest Heartland, which supports people facing hunger, seeks volunteers for administrative support including copying, mailing, filing and greeting guests. Flexible scheduling. Weekday mornings. volunteer.2harvest.org

Museum assistant

The Works Museum in Bloomington introduces hands-on engineering, design and problem-solving to kids and their families, as well as tailored hands-on workshops and field trips. theworks.org/

Photographer

Planting People Growing Justice Leadership Institute is dedicated to planting seeds of social change through education, training and community outreach. Flexible scheduling but must be able to attend community events as needed. ppgjli.org

School supplies

The Kids in Need Foundation supports teachers and students in financially disadvantaged schools by operating a free store for supplies. Great group opportunity. Notebooks, crayons, markers, scissors, pencils, rulers, etc. are most needed. kinf.org

Do good together

Doing Good Together helps people raise compassionate and socially conscious children through family volunteerism. www.doinggoodtogether.org

Find more

Hands-on Twin Cities offers a range of opportunities. Learn more about which groups need volunteers at handsontwincities.org or 612-379-4900.