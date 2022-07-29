Q: I often see people bicycling with their dogs running alongside them. Is that a good way to exercise dogs?

A: Letting a dog run alongside a bike can be a great way to exercise it — if your dog is in good shape and not overweight. Before you decide to exercise your dog this way, take it in for a checkup with your veterinarian. It shouldn't be overweight, because running can be hard on its joints. And it's not something to do with a puppy whose growth plates haven't closed yet. But if you have a dog that loves to run and has an excess of energy, you have yourself the makings of a bicycling companion.

To get started, your dog should know and respond to the cues "sit," "leave it" and "heel." Start slowly, and gradually build up speed and distance. Keep your dog at a trot, not a run. Make sure it's not overheating; take a break if you notice that it's panting hard, slowing down, trying to run toward shade or wanting to lie down. Bring water to give it and offer it frequently.

Schedule rides for early morning or evening when it's cool, never in the middle of the day if it's hot. Avoid busy streets if possible, and make sure your dog wears a flashing collar or orange safety vest so drivers see it. Don't use an extendable leash or carry the leash in your hand; both can easily lead to a bike wreck. You can purchase an attachment for your bike that keeps your dog alongside it and unable to run off after a bird or squirrel.

Not every dog is suited to running alongside a bike. Skip this type of exercise if you have a bulldog, French bulldog, dogue de Bordeaux or other flat-faced breed or mix.

