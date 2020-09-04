Q: We have a new dog and we're trying to teach our 5-year-old daughter not to get in his face. Do you have any tips?

A: Dogs are far more comfortable being able to approach a person, even a little one, rather than having people approach them. Instead of walking up to or kneeling in front of your dog, ask your daughter to invite your dog to approach her by standing a few feet away and signaling or patting her leg for the dog to come. She can also sit cross-legged to reduce the likelihood that she'll lean into your dog's face. Remind her that it's OK for her dog to decide to move away when he's ready for some time to himself.

Make a game out of teaching your daughter how to "read" body language so she knows what your dog is telling her. Signs of stress in a dog include whale eye (whites of the eyes showing), shaking off, frequently looking away, stress lines on the face, licking the lips, yawning, moving the body away to politely ask for the contact to end, stiffness in the body and pretending to sleep.

Signs of happiness: gentle eyes, relaxed ears, a smile, a wiggly body and a broadly wagging tail.

Encourage petting in places the dog enjoys, such as the side or shoulders. Ask her to pet him on the side where she's standing instead of reaching over his head or body.

Finally, make sure your dog has spaces he can go that are off-limits to kids.

