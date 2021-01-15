Professional sports teams in Minnesota have combined to pledge more than $40 million to address systemic racism. Here is some of what they've done.

MINNESOTA TWINS

The Pohlad Foundation announced $25 million in grants to organizations focused on social justice and police reform.

How much has been spent: About $3 million. The foundation plans to spend the rest within five years.

Where has it gone: Primarily rebuilding damaged property in Minneapolis and St. Paul, also public safety initiatives in partnership with the Minneapolis Foundation.

Other spending: The Twins announced $380,000 in grants to 26 community organizations focusing on social equity by addressing opportunity gaps for Minnesota youth.

MINNESOTA VIKINGS

The Wilf family and the Vikings announced $5 million in donations to social justice causes, with $1 million given to the Vikings Social Justice Committee.

How much has been spent: About $1 million.

Where has it gone: All Square, a nonprofit that provides employment to help with prisoner re-entry to society; voter registration efforts with the Minnesota Secretary of State's office; a $125,000 endowment toward the George Floyd Memorial Scholarship Fund giving $5,000 to a high school student every year for the next 25 years.

TIMBERWOLVES AND LYNX

The NBA announced the creation of the NBA Foundation, to which the 30 owners of each club, including Glen Taylor of the Timberwolves, will donate $10 million over the next 10 years to create an endowment of $300 million to drive economic empowerment for Black communities.

How much has been spent: About $1 million.

Where has it gone: Kathy Behrens, vice president for the NBA Foundation, said the organization will focus on giving money to both "hyperlocal" and national organizations.

Sampling of key internal initiatives: Partnered with seven other WNBA and NBA teams to host Team Up for Change summits focusing on racial equality and social justice. Partnered with the Sanneh Foundation in St. Paul for three voter registration events.

MINNESOTA WILD

The Wild and the NHL each donated $50,000 to Matt Dumba's "Rebuild Minnesota" campaign. Dumba matched all contributions up to $100,000. Owner Craig Leipold and the team each donated $25,000 to the We Love St. Paul/Midway Fund.

How much has been spent: $50,000 was given to Dumba's fundraiser and $50,000 to the Midway fund to rebuild property damage.

Where has it gone: The Lake Street Council and the Midway Chamber of Commerce.

Sampling of key internal initiatives: Hosted a diversity, equity and inclusion discussion with Minnesota high school hockey captains and coaches in partnership with the NHL and USA Hockey.

MINNESOTA UNITED

The Loons used Allianz Field to help the St. Paul Midway neighborhood after civil unrest in that area. They hosted free farmers' markets and also used their stadium to serve as a ballot return area for Ramsey County during the 2020 election.

Fundraisers: Hosted four fundraisers for the We Love Saint Paul/Midway Fund, including a club donation.