Stocks edged higher as Wall Street readies for a week packed with potentially market-moving news.

The S&P 500 rose 0.3% Monday. The Dow Jones Industrial Average climbed 0.4%, and the Nasdaq composite rose 0.3%.

Amazon and Apple will report their latest earnings results this week, along with roughly a third of the companies in the S&P 500. The Federal Reserve will also announce its latest decision on interest rates Wednesday, with virtually everyone expecting it to stand pat. The U.S. government's monthly jobs report will hit on Friday. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note fell to 4.61%.

On Monday:

The S&P 500 rose 16.21 points, or 0.3%, to 5,116.17.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 146.43 points, or 0.4%, to 38,386.09.

The Nasdaq composite rose 55.18 points, or 0.3%, to 15,983.08.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies rose 14.03 points, or 0.7%, to 2,016.03.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 346.34 points, or 7.3%.

The Dow is up 696.55 points, or 1.8%.

The Nasdaq is up 971.73 points, or 6.5%.

The Russell 2000 is down 11.05 points, or 0.5%.