How do you want your steak, soldier? Meet the St. Paul guy who started Serving Our Troops

A: It was a classic Saint Paul thing. A bunch of us were sitting at Mancini’s in the spring of 2004 and I’m thinking, “It doesn’t seem to be fair that I’m enjoying this steak and [local] troops overseas can’t.” It was one of those great nights where you say, “We know some people in town, let’s see if we can’t get this steak to the to the troops.” And we ended up having a meeting with the Guard that was set up by Norm Coleman when he was a senator. And we’re completely non-political, Amy Klobuchar and Betty McCollum have been our great champions for years. So we had this meeting, and the Guard said, “You guys aren’t going to Iraq. Some Congressman shipped a bunch of shrimp over there, and it showed up all rotten.”