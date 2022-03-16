Gas prices nationwide are surging.
The average U.S. price of regular gasoline has risen 79 cents over the past two weeks to a record-setting $4.43 per gallon.
The average price in Minnesota is just under $4 a gallon.
Are high gas prices impacting you? Please share your story by filling out the form below. A Star Tribune reporter may be in touch for an interview.
