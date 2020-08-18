Minnesota House candidate John Thompson won't face felony charges for things he said during a weekend protest at the Hugo home of Minneapolis police union president Bob Kroll, according to a statement issued Monday by Washington County Attorney Pete Orput and Sheriff Dan Starry.

Thompson, who won his primary last week for House District 67A in St. Paul, will remain under investigation for any violations of state law or city code, Orput and Starry said.

Thompson spoke during the Black Lives Matter protest on Saturday and used language that he later apologized for, calling it "inflammatory rhetoric."

A video clip of his speech shows him saying "You think we give a [expletive] about burning Hugo down?" In another, he says "[Expletive] Hugo."

Others at the protest smashed piñata effigies of Kroll and his wife, WCCO reporter Liz Collin, while calling for both to be fired from their jobs.

In their statement, Orput and Starry said they had received "much communication" over Thompson's comments and that he had chosen divisive and hurtful rhetoric that included berating children who were present.

"After investigation, the comments made by Mr. Thompson, though grossly inappropriate, do not violate any felony statute," they said in the statement.

Thompson posted his apology on Facebook on Sunday. Minnesota DFL Party Chairman Ken Martin also issued a statement Sunday, saying the party didn't support violent, hateful or inflammatory rhetoric.

Minnesota Republican Party Chairwoman Jennifer Carnahan referred to the protesters as "radical Democrats" who had harassed Kroll's neighborhood.