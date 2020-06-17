One person was shot Tuesday morning before a standoff with officers at a north Minneapolis apartment building that stretched into the afternoon until authorities realized the suspect had eluded capture, police said.

SWAT teams and negotiators were at the building on the northwest corner of W. Broadway and N. Irving Avenue shortly after gunfire was reported about 8:45 a.m.

Many onlookers, angry with police in the wake of George Floyd’s death while under arrest on May 25, were agitated but remained peaceful.

Around 1:40 p.m., police realized the suspect had fled and remains at large, said department spokesman John Elder.

“We know who he is,” Elder said. “We will arrest him.”

A man also inside the building at the time was suffering a medical episode and was assisted out by emergency personnel, Elder said.

The victim of the gunfire was taken to a hospital in critical condition around 9 a.m., Elder said.

Elder added that the victim, who is expected to survive, was not hit by gunfire from law enforcement.

Authorities have not disclosed the circumstances of the standoff or the shooting. Identities of those involved have yet to be released.

The victim was described by medical responders as a man in his mid-20s with a gunshot wound to the upper right chest, according to emergency dispatch audio.

He was “alert and oriented” just before being taken to North Memorial Health Hospital, one of the responders reported to dispatch.

Staff photographer Anthony Soufflé contributed to this report.

Correction: Previous versions of this article incorrectly reported that the suspect was arrested.