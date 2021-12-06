No new COVID-19 cases involving the omicron coronavirus variant were reported in Minnesota on Monday morning, but the dominant delta variant was creating plenty of problems for the state.

COVID-19 hospitalizations in Minnesota increased to 1,570 on Friday, including 346 people receiving intensive care. The state reported that 994 of 1,012 available adult intensive care beds were occupied by COVID and non-COVID patients, a 98% occupancy rate that is the highest in the pandemic.

The Minnesota Department of Health on Monday reported another 38 COVID-19 deaths and 6,122 coronavirus infections, raising pandemic totals to 9,654 deaths and 933,025 infections.

The state also reported the first increase in two weeks in the positivity rate of COVID-19 diagnostic testing to 10.4%, keeping it above the 10% high-risk threshold for substantial viral spread in Minnesota. Whether that reflects a post-Thanksgiving increase in infections is unclear, though. The reported rate reflects only testing in the seven days through Nov. 26, the day after Thanksgiving.

Minnesota last week reported one of the nation's first omicron variant cases in a Hennepin County man who traveled to New York for a convention in late November. State surveillance found seven other potential omicron cases, but genomic sequencing found that four did not involve the variant. Results for three others are pending.

Omicron was labeled a variant of concern after it was identified in South Africa because of its rapid spread and its potential ability to evade immunity from previous infection or vaccination. However, subsequent reports suggest it might produce a lower level of severe illness than other variants.

The lingering question is whether a wave of omicron infections would produce so many more COVID-19 cases that it would increase hospitalizations even if the rate of severe illness was lower, said Dr. Andrew Badley, an infectious disease specialist leading Mayo Clinic's COVID-19 research task force.

"We will see lots and lots more cases of the omicron variant diagnosed, including in the United States," he said. "We don't yet know what impact this will have on the pandemic. There are some reports that the disease penetration is lower with the omicron variant, meaning that people get less from it. If that's true, that's a very good thing."

One concern is that monoclonal antibody therapies might not work as well in COVID-19 cases involving the omicron variant, but Badley said they would likely still offer some benefit.

The delta variant is the dominant strain in Minnesota, which had the third highest rate of new infections in the U.S. over the past seven days, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Breakthrough infections in fully vaccinated Minnesotans continue to make up a growing share of the pandemic wave. Health officials believe immunity begins to wane six months after vaccination, putting some of Minnesota's earliest recipient at risk and in need of booster doses.

The most recent state data on Monday showed that vaccinated people made up 42% of infections in the five weeks between Oct. 3 and Nov. 6. They made up 31% of infections from May through September by comparison.

The majority of COVID-19 hospitalizations and deaths involve unvaccinated Minnesotans, though, even though they make up only one-third of the state's population. The 133 COVID-19 deaths reported in the week beginning Oct. 31 included 85 people who were unvaccinated.