Hospital admissions for COVID-19 have risen to a level not seen in Minnesota since the start of June.

The latest figures released Tuesday by the Minnesota Department of Health showed a total of 380 admissions to hospitals for COVID-19 in the seven-day period ending Saturday, and 64 admissions last Wednesday alone. That is the highest single-day admission total since May 26, when the first wave of severe COVID-19 in Minnesota had just peaked.

The Health Department switched last week from reporting the total number of hospital beds filled with COVID-19 patients to the total number of daily new admissions.

The state on Tuesday also reported five COVID-19 deaths and 817 newly confirmed infections with the novel coronavirus that causes the respiratory disease. That brings Minnesota’s totals in the pandemic to 2,020 deaths and 98,447 infections, along with a total of 7,633 COVID-19 hospitalizations.

Most infections produce mild or no symptoms. The state reported that 88,380 people have recovered from lab-confirmed infections and are no longer considered at risk of spreading the SARS-CoV-2 virus that causes COVID-19 to others.

State health officials are concerned that a recent rise in lab-confirmed infections among younger adults could result in transmission of the virus to older and sicker adults at greater risk of COVID-19 deaths and hospitalizations.

People 70 and older make up more than 80% of the total COVID-19 deaths in Minnesota. Tuesday’s confirmed deaths include four people 70 and older and one person from Kandiyohi County in the 60 to 64 age range.