When curiosity is allowed to grow, often nothing comes of it. Sol makes weekly visits to her father in an assisted-living facility. He’s a terrible person with a lecherous reputation, but she still goes. She asks herself why; we ask ourselves why. Perhaps a plot revelation? He is a former landscaper, and trees play a role, but no. About 40 pages from the end she makes a realization: “The truth could not be clearer — visiting Papi was bad for Sol. She got nothing out of it, no apologies for poor treatment, no acknowledgment of her achievements.”