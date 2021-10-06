Hormel is venturing further into the meat-substitute market through a partnership with a California company.

Austin's Hormel Foods Inc. and Sacramento-based Better Meat Co. announced the joint venture on Wednesday. The Better Meat Co. markets a plant-based meat alternative that it calls Rhiza, an all-natural whole food mycoprotein produced through a process of potato-based fermentation that the company developed.

"We understand our food culture is changing at a rapid pace and people are curious and willing to try great tasting, plant-based proteins," Fred Halvin, vice president of corporate development at Hormel, said in a press release.

On its website, Better Meat Co. describes Rhiza as "a next-generation mycoprotein superfood that's unbelievably nutritious, wondrously sustainable, and the meatiest animal-free protein available." The company advertises that the product has more protein than eggs, more fiber than oats, and more iron than pork, chicken, turkey or beef.

"Hormel Foods has a deep bench of expertise in both animal and plant proteins, and we look forward to working together to bring our delicious mycoprotein to the world," Doni Curkendall, executive vice president of operations at The Better Meat Co., said in a statement. The company was founded as a sustainable food tech startup in 2018.

The two companies said they will will work together to bring a line of Rhiza-based meat substitutes to the market. Hormel has already made a few steps into the meat-alternative business, with a line of plant-based restaurant pizza toppings through the Burke Corporation, its food-service subsidiary.

The new partnership is through Hormel's venture company, 199 Ventures, formed in 2019 as an incubator for forward-looking food products.