Turkey troubles haunted Hormel Foods this spring, and the Minnesota company's stock dropped 8% Thursday morning as a result.

The Austin, Minn.-based company behind Spam, Jennie-O turkey and Planters beat Wall Street expectations for its most recent quarter. However, investors couldn't stomach declining retail sales as consumers balked at higher prices and bought fewer turkeys.

"We expect this business to remain challenged for the rest of the fiscal year," CEO Jim Snee said Thursday about its turkey unit.

Hormel profits fell 13% to $189 million in the fiscal quarter that ended in April compared to the same period a year ago. Sales dropped 3% to $2.8 billion.

Company executives downplayed the tough quarter by highlighting a "strong first half" of its fiscal year. Hormel also raised the lower end of its earnings guidance for the rest of the year.

"We have confidence that our business will keep moving in the right direction," Snee said.

At 10:30 a.m., the company's stock price was trading around $31.19, a drop of $2.91.