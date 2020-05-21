Hormel Foods Corp.’s latest profit fell 19%, slightly more than investors expected, but its sales soared as consumers forced to stay home by the spread of coronavirus stocked up on the company’s bacon, turkey, peanut butter and other products.

The company said its operating expenses surged by $20 million in the February-through-April period, the second quarter of its fiscal year, because of costs related to the virus, including higher wages for its hourly-paid workers.

Hormel executives said they expect costs to be about $30 million to $40 million above previous expectations for each of the next two quarters.

The profit drop in part reflected a difficult comparison against a year-ago period when the Austin, Minn.-based firm experienced gains from the sale of some businesses. Eliminating the impact of that one-time gain, Hormel’s profit fell 8.5% in the latest quarter.

In a statement, the company’s chief executive, Jim Snee, said Hormel gained market share in stores that were flooded with shoppers in March and April as stay-home orders across the U.S. drove a broad shift in food consumption. “We know consumers are looking for trusted brands,” Snee said.

Organic net sales, reflecting products Hormel currently owns, were 20% in its grocery product segment, led by huge gains for Skippy peanut butter and canned goods like Spam and chili. Sales of its Jennie-O turkey products were up 12%.

The virus-related demand shift had a more complicated effect on Hormel’s refrigerated foods segment, which includes its brand-name bacon. While consumer sales soared, the segment relies more heavily on restaurants and other food service firms, where demand plunged as businesses closed. Its organic net sales were down 3% and its operating profit dropped 17%.

The company said it earned $227.7 million, or 42 cents a share, in the three months ended April 26. The consensus of investment analysts before the report was Hormel would produce a profit of 43 cents a share. A year ago, it earned $282.4 million, or 52 cents a share.

Revenue was $2.42 billion, up 3.3% from $2.34 billion a year ago.