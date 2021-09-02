Hormel Foods Inc. posted record sales this summer after raising customer prices and integrating the ubiquitous Planters brand into the company.

On Thursday, the Austin, Minn.-based food maker reported growth across every business segment in its fiscal third quarter ended July 25. Hormel, like many of its industry peers, raised prices on its food items in the spring over concern that supply inflation could diminish its profit.

That move, when coupled with the completion of the Planters acquisition — its largest in company history at $3.4 billion — resulted in its highest ever quarterly revenue.

Hormel's net sales for May, June and July totaled more than $2.9 billion, exceeding analysts' expectations.

"Our team delivered the highest quarterly net sales result in the company's history," Jim Snee, Hormel's chief executive, said in a news release.

The company also adjusted its full-year guidance on the belief its fourth quarter will produce another quarter of record sales. Net sales for the year are now expected to reach between $11 billion and $11.2 billion, up from its previously offered range of $10.2-$10.8 billion.

The company lowered its earnings a share range for the full year. Hormel's stock was flat to down slightly in premarket trading Thursday.

In prepared comments, Snee tempered his enthusiasm over the banner quarter by saying the company continues to face "significant inflationary pressure" across the business, including in raw materials, packaging, freight and labor.