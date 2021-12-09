Hormel Foods capped off a big year with a record-setting quarter, propelling the Austin, Minn.-based company to a $909 million annual profit on $11.4 billion in sales.

"For the second consecutive quarter, we delivered the highest quarterly net sales in our company's history," Hormel chief executive Jim Snee said in a news release Thursday morning, with higher consumer demand, increased prices and a rebound in restaurant and school cafeteria sales boosting the company's brands.

Even without this year's $3.3 billion acquisition of Planters, Hormel posted double-digit sales growth in the fiscal year ended Oct. 31 compared with 2020.

Organic net sales for the year — which doesn't include Planters — were up 14%. Total sales were up 19% over the prior year.

The company's refrigerated products and brands, including Black Label bacon, Hormel pepperoni and Columbus Craft Meats, led the company with $6.3 billion in sales, a 20% increase over 2020. Grocery products, such as Spam, Skippy peanut butter and Planters, jumped 17.8% to $2.8 billion.

Jennie-O turkey sales were up 12% to nearly $1.5 billion, despite the decline in whole bird sales from a pandemic-dampened 2020 Thanksgiving.

Hormel announced Thursday it would close the Jennie-O plant on Benson Avenue in Willmar, Minn., where Jennie-O is based. Employees will "transition to the newer and larger facility in Willmar, and production will be consolidated into multiple other facilities," the company said in a news release.

"Turkey and the Jennie-O brand play an important role in our diversification and growth strategy," Snee said. "To further enhance the growth and profitability for this business, we are embarking on a series of actions to create a more efficient, innovative and demand-oriented turkey portfolio."

In the fourth quarter, Hormel netted a $281 million profit on $3.5 billion in sales.

The company ended the fiscal year with $614 million cash on hand.

Hormel plans to "refresh" the Planters brand and packaging in the coming year as it seeks continued growth. The company expects sales of $11.7 billion to $12.5 billion in the 2022 fiscal year.

"The momentum we gained in the third and fourth quarters gives us confidence heading into fiscal 2022, and we expect all four segments to deliver sales and earnings growth," Snee said.