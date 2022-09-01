Tap the bookmark to save this article.

Despite selling less food than it did a year before, higher prices helped Hormel's profit jump 24% this summer.

But the Austin, Minn.-based company missed Wall Street expectations and lowered its yearly profit forecast. Its stock sank 5% Thursday morning.

Hormel Foods on Thursday posted a nearly $219 million profit in its third fiscal quarter, which ended July 31. That equates to $0.40 per share, slightly lower than the analysts' forecast.

The maker of Spam, Planters and Black Label bacon lowered its profit outlook from a range of $1.87-$1.97 to $1.78-$1.85 per diluted share.

Revenue for the quarter crested $3 billion — a 6% rise from the same period a year ago — which chief executive Jim Snee called another record.

"We overcame significant challenges, including continued broad-based inflationary pressures, persistent upstream and downstream supply chain disruptions, limited turkey supply, and impacts in China from COVID related restrictions and temporary plant shutdowns," Snee said in a statement.

Yet the company sold about 100,000 fewer pounds of food in the third quarter compared to last year, an 11% drop.

Like all food companies, Hormel has raised prices to offset higher costs it is paying for raw materials, shipping and labor.

Snee said the company's brands are "responding well to pricing actions" and that cost pressures should ease over the next six months.

Skippy peanut butter benefited from a spring recall of market-leading Jif, helping boost volumes and sales for the company's grocery products segment.

Jennie-O Turkey Store, refrigerated foods and international business all saw volumes drop and sales fall or flatten.

Hormel announced last month it would be reorganizing its business segments as of the start of the next fiscal year in November, which Snee brought up again Thursday as a way to "better align our business to the needs of our customers, consumers and operators, and drive sustainable long-term growth."

The company's stock was trading at $47.65 Thursday morning.