A Hopkins man was identified as the person fatally shot Monday afternoon in the Elliot Park neighborhood of Minneapolis.

Antone Rico Anderson, 34, of Hopkins, died of a gunshot wound to the chest, according to the Hennepin County Medical Examiner's Office.

Police said they responded to the 1500 block of Park Avenue just after 5:30 p.m. Monday and found neighbors giving Anderson CPR.

Anderson was taken to Hennepin Healthcare's emergency room, but according to the medical examiner's office he was pronounced dead just after 6 p.m. Monday.

Neighbors reported hearing a dispute and a single gunshot, Police Chief Brian O'Hara said during a news briefing Monday. Police believe the victim and suspect knew each other and that the public is not in danger. O'Hara said they are pursuing several leads.