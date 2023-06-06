Hope Breakfast Bar is now open inside an Eagan strip mall, the third location of Sarah and Brian Ingram's all-day breakfast restaurant that donates a portion of profits to its charitable organization.

Located at 1012 Diffley Road (not far from Cub), the restaurant is serving its breakfast-all-day menu with dishes like frosting-topped cake pancakes and inventive coffee drinks along with a new boba tea menu.

Being in the suburbs means there's plenty of parking and more accessible spots; its location at the end of the strip mall allows for patio seating, too.

Hope Breakfast Bar Eagan is open daily from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Other locations are in St. Paul and St. Louis Park; a Hope Express counter is also located in Gillette Children's Hospital in St. Paul.

The Ingrams first opened the restaurant with a mission of community and optimism. That positivity was tested during the pandemic, when Hope was supplying free meals to those in need and setting up mobile food pantries. All of the Ingrams' Purpose Restaurants, which also include the Gnome Craft Pub, donate 3% of sales to their nonprofit Give Hope with the broad goal of "helping other people every day."

Dream Creamery is now slinging scoops at Graze

Dream Creamery, the Northeast ice cream shop from Travail, has expanded to a presence at Graze Provisions + Libations (520 N. 4th St., Mpls., grazenorthloop.com) food hall in Minneapolis' North Loop. That means its inventive sweet flavors and the fun buns (a hamburger bun warmed and sealed around the creamy cool treats) are all available there.

However, Dream Creamery's popular burgers are not making the journey. Check out the food hall's Two Mixed Up to scratch that craving itch.

Slice becoming a local chain to watch

The Mall of America's third-floor Culinary North will be home to the newest outpost of Slice Brother's Pizza this fall. The New York-inspired pizza from Adam Kado and Hosie Thurmond started in 2021 and now has locations in Midtown Global Market and northeast Minneapolis, with a third set to open in St. Paul in July.

French-Asian pastry chain is now open in Richfield

Milk bread and croissants are stocked up inside the metro's first Tous le Jours at the Richfield Shoppes South (6601 Nicollet Av. S., Richfield, tljus.com). The international chain first expanded to the States in 2004; this is the first in Minnesota. In addition to the usual French pastry options of pan au chocolate and the like, the cases also boast red bean buns and honey cheese mochi pancakes. Despite the baffling news release claiming that "Minnesota was missing an everyday bakery," we're still intrigued by this new spot.

James Beard Awards recognizes local filmmaker

Local filmmaker Daniel Klein received his third James Beard Award on Saturday night during the organization's media awards. Klein was among those honored for "Masienda Presents" in the Commercial Media category, which recognizes "excellence in food-related media including video production, audio programming, or other media, clearly developed and marketed with prominent visual branding, is commercially funded, or contains paid advertising."

Locally, Klein is perhaps best known for his Perennial Plate series, a beautifully filmed food-focused show following cooking and eating through Minnesota's seasons. The winning video can be found on YouTube.

