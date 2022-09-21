Officials have identified the man who was shot to death this past weekend before dawn near Loring Park in Minneapolis outside an after-hours party.

Birahim B. Gildersleve, 28, of Rochester, was shot multiple times Sunday morning, the Hennepin County Medical Examiner's Office said Tuesday.

Gildersleve died at HCMC about 6 a.m. the same morning, the examiner's office said.

Police have announced no arrests in connection with the shooting, which occurred about 5:20 a.m. outside the Fade Barber Lounge following what law enforcement has described as "a verbal altercation."

Anyone with information about the shooting is encouraged to call CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477). Tips can also be submitted at www.CrimeStoppersMN.org. Information leading to an arrest and conviction may be eligible for a reward.

There have been 66 homicides in Minneapolis so far this year, according to a Star Tribune database. That compares to 76 in the city at this time last year.

Gunfire has wounded 435 people in Minneapolis this year, according to city crime data. At this time in 2021, those numbers were 488 people hit by gunfire.