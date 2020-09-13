St. Paul police are investigating a homicide that occurred Saturday afternoon in a residential neighborhood on the city's East Side.

A man was shot to death at a home in the 800 block of E. Lawson Avenue at its intersection with N. Mendota Street, police said. Officers called to the scene around 4 p.m. found the victim suffering from a gunshot wound to his upper body. Paramedics pronounced him dead at the scene.

The man's death marked St. Paul's 24th homicide of 2020.

Police spokesman Sgt. Mike Ernster said that the residence has been connected to 170 911 calls this year.

"They were everything from drug offenses to property crime calls to quality-of-life issues and disorderly conduct," he said.

Police have not taken anyone into custody. Homicide investigators were interviewing witnesses at police headquarters Saturday night. Anyone with information is asked to call 651-266-5650.

MAYA RAO