A driver fleeing police in a stolen vehicle crashed into a New Hope home, injuring a man who was inside the residence.

Crystal police spotted the stolen vehicle just after 10 p.m. Tuesday in the 3200 block of Edgewood Avenue N. The driver was speeding west on 32nd Avenue, with an officer in pursuit, when the car crashed into the living room of a residence in the 3200 block of Independence Avenue in neighboring New Hope, said Crystal Police Chief Stephanie Revering.

The homeowner was struck by the stolen vehicle and taken by ambulance to a hospital with minor injuries, Revering said.

The suspect, who was arrested, has several felony warrants for auto theft.

The New Hope Police Department is investigating the crash.