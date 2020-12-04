PLAN 410-3612

Total sq. feet: 3,574

Bed/Bath: 4/ 4.5

Stories: 2

Garage bays: 2

Foundation: Slab

This classic design gives you storybook curb appeal with its wraparound porch and decorative wood details. Inside, a flexible study on the main floor gives you a dedicated place to work from home. A private master bath, located on the second floor, provides a place to relax, and a fireplace in the family room, which sits next to the kitchen for easy flow, is inviting when the weather gets cold. Other features include a walk-in pantry, formal dining room and a second-floor craft room that can be used in a variety of ways.

For information or to buy plans, contact Eplans at eplans.com or call 1-800-528-8070.