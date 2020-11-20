PLAN 929-1112

Total sq. feet: 2,134

Bed/Bath: 3/ 2

Stories: 1

Garage bays: 2

Foundation: Crawl space, full basement

Style meets convenience in this one-story Craftsman design. Bright and open, the main living spaces offer a seamless flow. A barn door hides the laundry room on the way in from the garage, with a handy drop zone ready to catch boots and coats. The kitchen features a large center island, perfect for preparing holiday meals. Skylights brighten the private master suite and the back porch. Work from home? A bedroom/study could be used as an office. On the outside, mixed siding delivers depth, while a small front porch shows off curb appeal.

For information or to buy plans, contact Eplans at eplans.com or call 1-800-528-8070.