PLAN 1074-9

Total sq. feet: 3,095

Bed/Bath: 4/ 3.5

Stories: 1

Garage bays: 3

Foundation: Slab, crawl space, full

A plan that’s family friendly.

Filled with light, this family-friendly plan includes smart details that will make everyday life easier, such as the ultra-spacious laundry and mudroom area, which opens to the master suite. The open layout creates a great flow around the island kitchen, and an office/flex room can be used in myriad ways. The large rear porch features an outdoor kitchen and large fireplace for colder weather and year-round relaxation.

For information or to buy plans, contact Eplans at eplans.com or call 1-800-528-8070.