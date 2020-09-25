PLAN 1074-9
Total sq. feet: 3,095
Bed/Bath: 4/ 3.5
Stories: 1
Garage bays: 3
Foundation: Slab, crawl space, full
Filled with light, this family-friendly plan includes smart details that will make everyday life easier, such as the ultra-spacious laundry and mudroom area, which opens to the master suite. The open layout creates a great flow around the island kitchen, and an office/flex room can be used in myriad ways. The large rear porch features an outdoor kitchen and large fireplace for colder weather and year-round relaxation.
For information or to buy plans, contact Eplans at eplans.com or call 1-800-528-8070.
