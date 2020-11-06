PLAN 1070-33

Total sq. feet: 2,013

Bed/Bath: 3/ 2.5

Stories: 2

Garage bays: 2

Foundation: Crawl space

Stylish curb appeal meets a relaxed, modern layout in this striking home. The master suite is easy to reach on the main floor and gives you a large walk-in closet, five-piece bathroom and a view to the backyard. There's lots of room to spread out, from the kitchen island to the vaulted ceiling in the spacious great room. Board-and-batten siding and a front porch give it a taste of country charm.

For information or to buy plans, contact Eplans at eplans.com or call 1-800-528-8070.