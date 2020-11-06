PLAN 1070-33
Total sq. feet: 2,013
Bed/Bath: 3/ 2.5
Stories: 2
Garage bays: 2
Foundation: Crawl space
Stylish curb appeal meets a relaxed, modern layout in this striking home. The master suite is easy to reach on the main floor and gives you a large walk-in closet, five-piece bathroom and a view to the backyard. There's lots of room to spread out, from the kitchen island to the vaulted ceiling in the spacious great room. Board-and-batten siding and a front porch give it a taste of country charm.
For information or to buy plans, contact Eplans at eplans.com or call 1-800-528-8070.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Variety
Coronavirus
Pfizer says COVID-19 vaccine is looking 90% effective
Pfizer said Monday that an early peek at the data on its coronavirus vaccine suggests the shots may be a robust 90% effective at preventing…
National
The Latest: Belgium confident virus hospitalizations peaked
Belgian health authorities are confident a renewed surge of hospital admissions related to COVID-19 has peaked in the hard-hit country.
National
Members of President-elect Biden's coronavirus task force
President-elect Joe Biden on Monday named the members of a team of public health and science experts to develop a blueprint for fighting the coronavirus.A…
Movies
Roles aren't for keeps on 'Crown,' even newcomer Princess Di
For viewers, "The Crown" offers a peek into a modern royal family's life and times, or at least an engaging dramatization. For the cast, it's meant the lofty equivalent of gig work as the Netflix series ticks through the decades.
National
3 weekend fatal shootings add to Milwaukee's homicide record
Three fatal shootings during the weekend in Milwaukee have added to the city's homicide rate which hasn't been this high since 1991.