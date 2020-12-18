PLAN 929-1111

Total sq. feet: 2,822

Bed/Bath: 4/ 4.5

Stories: 2

Garage bays: 2

Foundation: Crawl space, full basement

It's easy living with this modern open floor plan. Need a quiet home office? There's a first-floor study that could double as a guest bedroom with a full bathroom nearby. When you get tired of staring at screens, head out to the screened porch for a refresher. A fireplace in the great room creates cozy ambience during cold weather, and don't miss the open island kitchen or walk-in pantry. The home's effortless exterior gives you plenty of charm with a front porch, board-and-batten siding and a gable roof.

For information or to buy plans, contact Eplans at eplans.com or call 1-800-528-8070.