PLAN 23-2725

Total sq. feet: 2,496

Bed/bath: 4/ 2.5

Stories: 2

Garage bays: 2

Foundation: Full, crawl space, slab

Fall means it's time for coats and boots, and this home plan is ready with a spacious mudroom that gives you plenty of room, including a bench, to help navigate the season. The large kitchen island is a perfect gathering spot, and the open floor plan between the main living spaces encourages easy living. A metal roof and mixed siding deliver depth, while a front porch creates a welcoming vibe.

For information or to buy plans, contact Eplans at eplans.com or call 1-800-528-8070.