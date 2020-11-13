PLAN 23-2725
Total sq. feet: 2,496
Bed/bath: 4/ 2.5
Stories: 2
Garage bays: 2
Foundation: Full, crawl space, slab
Fall means it's time for coats and boots, and this home plan is ready with a spacious mudroom that gives you plenty of room, including a bench, to help navigate the season. The large kitchen island is a perfect gathering spot, and the open floor plan between the main living spaces encourages easy living. A metal roof and mixed siding deliver depth, while a front porch creates a welcoming vibe.
For information or to buy plans, contact Eplans at eplans.com or call 1-800-528-8070.
