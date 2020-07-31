PLAN 929-1066

Total sq. feet: 2,110

Bed/Bath: 3/ 2.5

Stories: 2

Garage bays: 2

Foundation: Crawl space, basement, slab

The main level

With a large master suite on the main level, this plan is designed to work well into the future. The living area, complete with a cozy fireplace, flows over to the island kitchen, open dining room and out to the spacious back porch. Upstairs you’ll find two additional bedrooms, a bonus space and a bathroom. On the outside, mixed siding, a front porch and decorative shutters add plenty of charm to the cottage-style home.

For information or to buy plans, contact Eplans at eplans.com or call 1-800-528-8070.



