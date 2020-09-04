PLAN 406-9665

Total sq. feet: 1,769

Bed/bath: 3/ 2

Stories: 1

Garage bays: 2

Foundation: Slab, crawl space

Home plan: Cottage design has stylish curb appeal

This efficient cottage plan offers plenty of thoughtful touches. A vaulted ceiling in the great room adds an extra dimension of space, while a walk-in pantry keeps groceries organized. The master suite features a modern shower, soaking tub, dual sinks and a sizable walk-in closet. Other extras include a bench and hooks next to the laundry room. A brick exterior and tall windows deliver stylish curb appeal.

For information or to buy plans, contact Eplans at eplans.com or call 1-800-528-8070.