Here’s how to update your home office to avoid costly pain

The state’s private employers reported 73,100 nonfatal workplace injuries and illnesses in 2022, an injury rate that exceeded the national number. Minnesota responded with new ergonomic standards designed to protect employees from injuries in some of the highest-risk workplaces such as warehouses, meatpacking plants and hospitals. The rate of work-related musculoskeletal injuries is lower by comparison among office workers, but orthopedic centers have reported a steady or rising number of such patients in the work-from-home era.