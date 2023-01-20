Chanhassen

Built in 1985, this four-bedroom, three-bath house has 3,638 square feet and features three bedrooms on the upper level, vaulted ceilings, two fireplaces, hardwood floors, formal dining room, sunroom, finished basement and deeded access to Lake Riley. Listed by Ryan Platzke, 952-949-4786, and Brace Helgeson, 612-310-4300, Coldwell Banker Realty.

Minneapolis

Built in 1914, this three-bedroom, two-bath house in the Lynnhurst neighborhood has 1,500 square feet and features an upper-level bedroom, hardwood floors and built-ins, formal dining room, stainless-steel kitchen appliances, basement, deck and a one-car detached garage. Listed by David Azbill, Coldwell Banker Realty, 612-925-8402.

Lino Lakes

Built in 2004, this five-bedroom, four-bath house has 3,334 square feet and features four bedrooms on the upper level, two fireplaces, hardwood floors, eat-in kitchen with granite kitchen countertops and stainless-steel appliances, full finished walkout basement, deck and porch. Listed by Jason Mlejnik, Re/Max Results, 612-810-6082.