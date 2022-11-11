Maple Grove

Built in 1988, this four-bedroom, four-bath house has 2,473 square feet and features three bedrooms on the upper level, fireplace, formal dining room, eat-in kitchen, four-season porch, full finished walkout basement, and a patio and deck on a lot overlooking Teal Lake. Listed by Melanie Joas, Exp Realty, 952-215-2035.

Minneapolis

Built in 1922, this four-bedroom, three-bath house in the Fulton neighborhood has 1,743 square feet and features two bedrooms on the upper level, formal dining room, hardwood floors, remodeled kitchen, built-ins, porch, partial finished basement and a two-car detached garage. Listed by Blake Wallace, Wallace Realty Group, 651-366-2362.

Woodbury

Built in 2005, this three-bedroom, three-bath rambler has 3,039 square feet and features vaulted ceilings, hardwood floors, eat-in kitchen with quartz countertops and stainless-steel appliances, sunroom, full finished basement and shared housing association amenities. Listed by Hyounsoo Lathrop, Coldwell Banker Realty, 651-233-8527.