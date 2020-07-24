.

Chaska

Built in 2012, this four-bedroom, three-bath house has 2,768 square feet and features bedrooms and laundry on the upper level, 9-foot ceilings, fireplace, hardwood floors, granite kitchen countertops, double ovens and stainless-steel appliances, walk-through butler pantry, full unfinished basement and deck. Listed by Roberta Morehouse, Morehouse Realty, 612-210-0711.

St. Paul

Built in 1907, this five-bedroom, two-bath house in the Merriam Park/Lexington-Hamline neighborhood has 3,180 square feet and features four bedrooms on the upper level, a third-story bedroom, stained-glass windows, formal dining room, updated kitchen, full basement, porch and two-car detached garage. Listed by Megan Ryan-Kuefler, Edina Realty, 651-690-8474.

Inver Grove Heights

Built in 1999, this four-bedroom, four-bath house has 3,380 square feet and features bedrooms, laundry and loft on the upper level, vaulted ceilings, fireplace, hardwood floors, eat-in kitchen with stainless-steel appliances, full partially finished basement, deck and patio. Listed by Karen Moe, Coldwell Banker Realty, 612-418-6840.