Bloomington

Built in 1970, this five-bedroom, four-bath house has 4,079 square feet and features three bedrooms on one level, vaulted ceilings, skylight, three fireplaces, formal dining room, full finished walkout basement and deck on a lot overlooking the Minnesota Valley River Bluffs. Listed by Michael Doyle, Re/Max Results, 612-249-7185.

Minneapolis

Built in 1914, this four-bedroom, three-bath house located in the Page neighborhood has 3,048 square feet and features an upper-level bedroom, fireplace, skylight, hardwood floors, formal dining room, updated kitchen, sunroom, full finished basement, porch and two-car attached garage. Listed by Amy Ruzick, Re/Max Results, 651-492-1044.

Arden Hills

Built in 1980, this four-bedroom, four-bath house has 2,959 square feet and features four bedrooms on one level, fireplace, hardwood floors, formal dining room, eat-in kitchen, finished basement, porch, deck and shed. Listed by Gabriel Anderson, Fulton Realty, 651-278-8377.

Note: Listings active as of March 18.