Golden Valley

Built in 1975, this three-bedroom, two-bath house has 1,962 square feet and features two bedrooms on the upper level, two fireplaces, formal dining room, vaulted ceilings, stainless-steel kitchen countertops, finished basement, three-season porch, two decks, fire pit and a two-car attached garage. Listed by Eduardo Osorio, Eagan Realty, 651-335-2999.

Minneapolis

Built in 1929, this four-bedroom. two-bath house in the Field neighborhood has 2,464 square feet and features an upper-level bedroom, fireplace, hardwood floors, granite kitchen countertops, full finished basement, patio, fenced yard and a two-car detached garage. Listed by Samuel Anim, Coldwell Banker Realty, 763-458-3589.

Prescott, Wis.

Built in 2022, this three-bedroom, three-bath house has 1,444 square feet and features three bedrooms and laundry on the upper level, kitchen island and stainless-steel appliances, unfinished basement and a three-car attached garage. Listed by David Pope, Fieldstone Real Estate Specialists, 651-249-7150.